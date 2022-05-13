Business Break
Slightly “cooler” Friday, a few lucky spots get a shower or two

Tyler’s forecast
Isolated showers try to move in today from the east, but a lot of us stay dry. A few of us see a quick shower or two.
By Tyler Allender
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A mix of sun and clouds on this Friday the 13th. The Georgia and South Carolina coast is the focal point for thicker clouds and more numerous showers today near a slow moving area of low pressure. Those showers move west and hit a lot of dry air as they move into the Chattahoochee Valley so don’t expect a lot of rain here. There is about a 20% chance of a shower in any one spots, a little more likely for Taylor, Schley and Sumter counties; some sprinkles or a brief shower may work toward the GA/AL border through the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Morning sunshine Saturday will be followed by a mix of sun and clouds the rest of the day. The weather looks pretty good, just warm and slightly humid, for outdoor activities, including RiverFest; rain coverage should only be around 10%. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. More clouds Sunday with a few more showers and storms possible. There is about a one in three chance of showers and storms at your house Sunday afternoon and evening. If you happen to see rain, you may stay a little cooler than to mid to upper 80s. We’ll have lows in the mid 60s to near 70 from Sunday morning through next week ahead of a pretty hot week next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s from Monday through at least Friday. Rain chances are pretty much slim to none most of the week so drought conditions will likely worsen.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

