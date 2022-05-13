Uptown’s River Fest returns this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - River Fest is back at Columbus’s Woodruff Riverfront Park after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

It’s the official kickoff to Rush South’s White Water Park season. Uptown Columbus organizers said it’s the largest event in the Chattahoochee Valley. River Fest has something for everyone, and the entire community is invited to the free 2- day event.

From tons of food arts and craft vendors, live music, bounce houses for the kids and more, the event is back and better than ever.

Organizer Tracey Green says they are excited for the festivals return and look forward to seeing a great turnout as they have for events from earlier this year.

“We’re really excited, 2022 this is the year we’re coming back all event for Uptown, said Uptown’s Director of Marketing and Communications Tracey Green. " So, this is the biggest event we’re gonna host all year long, so we’re really excited we’ve seen a great support from our community with our concert series and our food truck festival and some of our smaller events, but this is going out of our sprig series with a bang.”

Festivities start at 5pm Friday May 13 with live music starting at 6pm with performances until 10pm. Saturday’s hours are from 11am to 10pm.

The lineup consists of everything from funk to country music. See the full lineup below:

Friday, May 13

6:00 p.m. - D.S.O.S. (Deeper Shades of Soul)

8:00 p.m. - Hotter Than July, Stevie Wonder Tribute Band

Saturday, May 14

2:00 p.m. - Relative Sound

5:30 p.m. - Eagle Sunrise, Eagles Tribute Band

8:00 p.m. - Play It Again, Luke Bryan Tribute Band

For additional information and parking suggestions you can visit Uptown’s Facebook page.

