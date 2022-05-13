WATCH LIVE: 2022 High School Graduations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The day has come that many students have longed for - graduation day! WTVM is streaming all Muscogee County and Harris County graduations.

[Click or tap here to watch Harris County High School’s graduation that will begin at 10 a.m. on May 14.]

Below is a list of the graduation schedule:

SATURDAY, MAY 14 Harris County High School 10:00AM

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18 Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts 7:00PM

THURSDAY, MAY 19 Shaw High School 5:00PM Hardaway High School 7:30PM

FRIDAY, MAY 20 Jordan High School 5:00PM Carver High School 7:30PM

SATURDAY, MAY 21 Spencer High School 9:00AM Northside High School 11:30AM Kendrick High School 2:30PM Columbus High School 5:00PM



Scheduled dates and times are subject to change. All times are eastern.

