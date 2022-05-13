WATCH LIVE: 2022 High School Graduations
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The day has come that many students have longed for - graduation day! WTVM is streaming all Muscogee County and Harris County graduations.
[Click or tap here to watch Harris County High School’s graduation that will begin at 10 a.m. on May 14.]
Below is a list of the graduation schedule:
- SATURDAY, MAY 14
- Harris County High School 10:00AM
- WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
- Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts 7:00PM
- THURSDAY, MAY 19
- Shaw High School 5:00PM
- Hardaway High School 7:30PM
- FRIDAY, MAY 20
- Jordan High School 5:00PM
- Carver High School 7:30PM
- SATURDAY, MAY 21
- Spencer High School 9:00AM
- Northside High School 11:30AM
- Kendrick High School 2:30PM
- Columbus High School 5:00PM
Scheduled dates and times are subject to change. All times are eastern.
