Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: 2022 High School Graduations(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The day has come that many students have longed for - graduation day! WTVM is streaming all Muscogee County and Harris County graduations.

[Click or tap here to watch Harris County High School’s graduation that will begin at 10 a.m. on May 14.]

Below is a list of the graduation schedule:

  • SATURDAY, MAY 14
    • Harris County High School 10:00AM
  • WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
    • Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts 7:00PM
  • THURSDAY, MAY 19
    • Shaw High School 5:00PM
    • Hardaway High School  7:30PM
  • FRIDAY, MAY 20
    • Jordan High School 5:00PM
    • Carver High School 7:30PM
  • SATURDAY, MAY 21
    • Spencer High School 9:00AM
    • Northside High School 11:30AM
    • Kendrick High School 2:30PM
    • Columbus High School  5:00PM

Scheduled dates and times are subject to change. All times are eastern.

