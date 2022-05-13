Business Break
Week two of early voting in Columbus wrapping up

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Week two of early voting is wrapping up.

Officials say since it started, turnout has steadily increased.

In the past two weeks, 6,000 people across Columbus have shown up to vote.

Yesterday, alone, 600 people voted.

Today was also the last day to apply to have an absentee ballot mailed to you. However, anyone who missed today’s deadline can still vote.

The last week of early voting starts Monday, May 16, and ends Friday, May 20.

After that, voters will have to go to their assigned polls on Election Day on Tuesday, May 24.

Director of Elections and Voter Registration, Nancy Boren, says you can drop off absentee ballots.

“We have one ballot collection dropbox, and it’s here at the City services center on the first floor as you enter from the parking garage. And of course, here at the elections office,” explained Boren.

The Elections and Registration Office is on the second floor of the City Services Center.

