What’s next for Alabamian, Top 10 American Idol contestant Lady K

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - American Idol contestant and Alabamian Lady K made her way to the Top 10.

In her last performance she sang “How Far I’ll Go”, but didn’t have enough audience votes to make it to the top 7.

Lady K grew up in Montgomery, where a single mother raised her and her four siblings.

She says times were tough, but singing was the one entertainment in life that kept her faith and beliefs high.

Lady K says she is not sad about being voted off but blessed this opportunity gave her the confidence and commitment she needed to move her singing career even further.

She says without the support of family, friends and fans, she wouldn’t have had the faith to try out for American Idol.

”I’ve been trying to put together tour dates. I do have an appearance at world games and the end of the month in Birmingham. The world games will be coming to Alabama for the first time and ill be a judge on the talent panel so I look forward to that. I cant wait to see other people doing it and I get to sit and let them know I’ve been right where you are.”

Lady K is also hoping American Idol will bring her back as a mentor, but until then, she is currently working on tour dates for her “Time of Your Life” tour.

