Woman escapes home fire on Sandford Rd. in Phenix City

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WTVM News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A woman managed to escape the flames at her home on Sanford Road in Phenix City.

Cassie Parette’s two cats also made it out. However, they are currently at the vet after receiving burns.

Parette says this isn’t the first time her home has been damaged.

“I just turned 21 about eight months ago. a car crashed into my house six months ago. And I finally got all my stuff together, and now my house burns down today, and I just want everybody’s prayers honestly that’s all I need I need, just a lot of prayers.”

Fire investigators are looking into what may have caused the fire.

If you would like to help, click here.

