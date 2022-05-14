American Cancer Society partners with Uptown Columbus for 29th Annual Relay for Life event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, people put on their walking shoes and stood up to cancer at the 29th Annual Relay for Life event.

The event was in honor of those who have cancer, who have beat it and the ones we’ve lost.

This year the American Cancer Society partnered with Uptown Columbus to have the walk at Riverfest in Woodruff Riverfront Park.

The organization raised about $50,000 out of its $100,000 goal. They also presented the Jon B. Amos Cancer Center with $10,000.

This was also Relay for Life’s first year partnering with Cancer Treatments of America.

“Getting the opportunity to come into our walls everyday see what people are up against, see the hope after what they endure come out smiling it gets you coming to work everyday just to fight harder for these patients,” said Patrick Brown, Cancer Treatment of Centers of America’s Vice President of Business Development.

Development Manager Abby Mitchell added, “It definitely gives me a lot of joy being out here. It takes a lot of effort to pull off an event like this.”

Funds raised through Relay for Life directly support breakthrough research, 24/7 support for patients, access to lifesaving screenings and much more.

To support this cause, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.