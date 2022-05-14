Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Better Rain and Storm Chances Return Sunday; Hot & Mostly Dry Next Week

Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A better chance of rain and storms will return to the area by Sunday afternoon, but even then, the coverage will only be around 30-40%. Some folks will stay dry and hot while others may have to deal with a few downpours. Highs will hold steady in the mid to upper 80s, dependent on the coverage of rain. We’ll linger a 10% rain coverage in the forecast on Monday, and bring it back Thursday and Friday, but overall next week looks mostly dry with the 90s making a return to the forecast. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday, but look for the low to mid 90s to return by the middle and end of the week. At this point, we are forecast a better coverage (30-40%) of rain by next weekend, but keep in mind we are still a ways out from that and will have time to fine-tune things as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Arrest made.
Six people indicted on drug charges in Phenix City
New developments coming to northeast Columbus
New developments coming to northeast Columbus
Opelika police searching for four theft suspects
Opelika police searching for four theft suspects
WATCH LIVE: 2022 High School Graduations
Class of 2022 high school graduations for Harris, Muscogee counties

Latest News

Derek Kinkade
Rain Chances Are Back; Sunday Likely to be Wetter Than Saturday
Total Lunar Eclipse Timing
Eyes to the Skies! Total Lunar Eclipse This Weekend
A mix of sun and clouds on this Friday the 13th. The Georgia and South Carolina coast is the...
Slightly “cooler” Friday, a few lucky spots get a shower or two
Isolated showers try to move in today from the east, but a lot of us stay dry. A few of us see...
Friday Morning Weather on the Go