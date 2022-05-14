Business Break
Congratulations to 2022 graduates of Columbus State University

(Sengchoy Int. via Canva)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University is holding graduations.

Today, Nursing students, Health Professionals, those in ROTC and students with Education degrees are all getting their diplomas.

The College of the Arts, the Turner College of Business and the College of Letters and Science will graduate tomorrow, May 14, at CSU.

Again, congratulation to all the graduates!

