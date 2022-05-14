Business Break
New developments coming to northeast Columbus

By Amaya Graham
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - From new apartments and housing to restaurants and new retail shops, developments are popping up in different parts of the Chattahoochee Valley.

With the constant growth in the Chattahoochee Valley, the Midland area will soon have quite a few new and exciting things to do.

Midland Commons, located along J.R. Allen Parkway near Flatrock Road, will have a lot to offer from restaurants to family fun.

Publix, Culvers and Synovus will all be in this new development along with plenty more.

Chris Wightman with Flournoy & Calhoun says it’s exciting to be able to bring these developments to Midland.

“Well we’re very excited about being able to bring stuff out there to the Midland Commons area so they want to come down and be able to get into an environment that’s very similar to their own and we hope to be able to serve that part of the community,” said Wightman.

Entertainment will also be coming to Midland Commons.

An amphitheater will be available for concerts during the spring, summer and fall.

People in the community say it’s nice to see new developments on their side of town.

“It’s amazing because I stay 30 minutes away, so it’ll be right there coming to us. It’ll be save time and drive. It’s amazing,” said Keshondra Rucker.

Talon Arsenault added, “So, I think it’ll be nice to just be able to hop in the car and come in quick, you know, instead of having to drive all the way downtown, especially with our little girls going all the way downtown quite an adventure sometimes.”

The Midland Commons area already has Zelmo’s, Arby’s and Popeyes. By the end of 2024, this development is expected to be complete.

