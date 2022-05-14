Business Break
Teen charged after juvenile accidentally shot in back, LaGrange police say

(Will Thomas)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A 17-year-old male is charged in what police say was an accidental shooting late Friday night.

Authorities responded to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center around 10:45 p.m. where a juvenile arrived with a gunshot wound to the back.

The juvenile victim, who was treated and later released from the hospital, told police he was accidentally shot with a handgun by the 17-year-old. The incident reportedly happened at Phoenix Landing on Whitesville Road. 

After an investigation, officers determined that the alleged shooter would be charged with reckless conduct and possession of a handgun under 18. He was taken into custody at the hospital and transported to the Troup County Jail.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

