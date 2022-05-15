Business Break
2 LaGrange College athletes among 3 killed in Troup Co. crash

(GRAY)
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs and Leonard Hall
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Three men, including two LaGrange College athletes, are dead after a two-vehicle accident Saturday night.

The crash happened on Roanoke Road near Paddle Wheel Drive in LaGrange, according to Troup County Chief Deputy Corner Amy Sheppard. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office warned the public abouts the “serious” crash on social media Saturday night. Authorities diverted traffic to Vernon Ferry Road while emergency crews responded to the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the victims as 19-year-old Jacob Brown, 18-year-old Stephen Bartolotta, and 24-year-old Rico Dunn.

Brown and Bartolotta were pronounced dead on the scene while Dunn died around 4 a.m. Sunday at Piedmont Columbus Regional, Sheppard said.

The coroner says Brown and Bartolotta, both baseball players at LaGrange College, were out celebrating the team’s Saturday night game and were on their way back to town when the accident happened.

Brown, the driver, was attempting to pass another vehicle when he came into a rise in the road and struck Dunn’s vehicle head-on, Sheppard revealed.

No further details have been released.

