Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bobcat chasing a cat bursts into a home and attacks an elderly man, police say

A bobcat got into a home and attacked an elderly man. (SOURCE: WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A bizarre incident played out in Vermont Friday when a bobcat was trapped in a home after attacking one of the residents.

“We received a report from a resident that they had what they believed was a bobcat trapped inside of a bathroom,” Windsor Police Chief Jennifer Frank said.

The image of a wild bobcat lying on a bathroom floor is not something you see everyday. Officials told WCAX the animal burst into the home through an open door Friday morning.

“It was a very lean bobcat, and we believe that it did chase a cat into the residence and that is when it came in contact with the individuals who lived there,” Frank said.

Police say an elderly man in the house was bitten and or scratched by the animal before he was able to trap it in the bathroom. The resident, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials were called to the scene, and the bobcat was euthanized.

“This is a very rare and unusual circumstance. In fact, I’ve never seen this happen before in my career, where it gained entry into someone’s home and then made contact with a person,” Frank said.”This just happened to be an unusual set of circumstances. There were also people working next door cutting down some trees, and that may have had an impact as well on its habitat.”

The animal will be tested for rabies and other pathogens. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is leading that investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
New developments coming to northeast Columbus
New developments coming to northeast Columbus
WATCH LIVE: 2022 High School Graduations
Class of 2022 high school graduations for Harris, Muscogee counties
Opelika police searching for four theft suspects
Opelika police searching for four theft suspects
Teen charged after juvenile accidentally shot in back, LaGrange police say

Latest News

Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Supermarket shooter sought Black neighborhood, official says
Uptown Columbus RiverFest wraps up 2022 event
Uptown Columbus RiverFest wraps up 2022 event
9 year old was killed after being shot multiple times in apartment.
9-year-old killed in apartment building shooting
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Officials believe convicted killer’s escape in Texas was premeditated
The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in...
Teenager gunned down near Chicago tourist attraction