Columbus gospel group celebrates 42 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman’s gospel group is celebrating their 42 anniversary.

In 1980, Ida and the Gospel Pearls began their group of four sisters, Ida, Sarah, Betty, and Grace. Ida, the lead singer, is not only responsible for hitting the high notes but se is also the one responsible for making the group members’ outfits.

A few years ago, Ida was honored and received a letter from former President Barack Obama for her accomplishments. She has lost many of the members through the years including her sister Sarah, who died earlier this month.

She plans to keep their legacies by keeping the Gospel Pearls going strong for many years to come. The Gospel Pearls performed Sunday afternoon at the Words of Wisdom Christian Center on 38th Street in Columbus.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.