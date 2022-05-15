Business Break
The Focus Program Youth Center in Columbus holds grand opening

By WTVM Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There ‘s a new youth center in Columbus and it’s free to the public.

The Focus Program Youth Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday. The facility on South Lumpkin Road is designed to bring inspiration and support to low-income and at-risk children through sports and activities.

The center also has a chess club that several children say is their favorite activity.

” I mean, this is what we need. We need neighbors and heroes like Daniel Gay to get involved and try to find ways to serve people - specifically young people,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.

“It’s important because we all need guidance, we all need leadership

Our purpose and our mission is to inspire educate and empower to use especially the young man in the community,” said Daniel Gay, Jr. “It’s important because we all need guidance, we all need leadership - from the small children all the way up to the adult.”

The program stands on many values, including educating youth on how to handle frustrations and setbacks that arise from everyday life.

