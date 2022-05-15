Business Break
Incident involving train and pedestrian closes railroad crossings in Auburn

(Pixabay)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police say an incident involving a train and a pedestrian is causing railroad crossings to temporarily close.

All railroad crossings between Dean Road and Donahue Drive are closed, according to Auburn police. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Authorities say the recommended detour is Shug Jordan and East University Drive.

Stay with us as we work to learn more details about the situation.

