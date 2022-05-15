Opelika City Schools names asst. superintendent of administration

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika City Schools is welcoming back a familiar face to the district.

Tiffany Yelder is returning to take on a new position, assistant superintendent of administration. She previously worked for the school system from 2005-2018, serving as teacher, career tech department chair and assistant principal - all at Opelika High School.

Yelder currently serves as director of teaching and learning and career technical education as well as director of prevention, attendance and support services at Pike Road Schools in Montgomery County.

There, she also served as an assistant principal at Pike Road Elementary School from 2018-2019 and as director of teaching and learning from 2019-2021 before serving in her current role.

“I am incredibly humbled, honored, and excited for the opportunity to return home to the Opelika City Schools,” said Yelder. “I look forward to serving the students of this great community and working alongside the amazing teachers and leaders of this school system.”

She is set to complete her Doctor of Philosophy in Curriculum and Instruction/Career and Technical Education in December 2023. Additionally, she will complete her certification from the Superintendent’s Academy in September of this year.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Yelder back to Opelika as one of our assistant superintendents. She is a proven educational leader and will bring a wealth of knowledge to the position,” said Dr. Farrell Seymore, superintendent.

Yelder will fill the role left vacant by Kenneth Burton when he retires this month after 15 years in the position.

