Tractor-trailer fire blocks portion of Hwy. 280 EB in Lee County

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A tractor-trailer fire has shut down a portion of Highway 280 in Lee County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The eastbound lanes are blocked at Lee Road 248 in Smiths Station. ALEA says it happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Drivers will need to seek an alternative route.

No further details are available.

