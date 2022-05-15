Business Break
Tractor-trailer fire blocks portion of Hwy. 280 EB in Lee County

(Crash)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A tractor-trailer fire has shut down a portion of Highway 280 in Lee County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The eastbound lanes are blocked at Lee Road 248 in Smiths Station. ALEA says it happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Drivers will need to seek an alternative route.

No further details are available.

We’ll provide an update as crews clear the scene.

