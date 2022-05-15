Business Break
Uptown Columbus RiverFest 2022 wraps up

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown’s RiverFest wrapped up its two-day event Saturday night in Columbus.

Uptown Columbus hosted the event this weekend which included rock climbing, acrobatics, food vendors and even live music.

To start off the 2022 RushSouth Whitewater Park season, Uptown Columbus kicked off day two of the Riverfest event Saturday. The entire community was invited to a free event that included over 70 food, beverage and art vendors at Woodruff Park.

Tracey Green, director of marketing, says this is the biggest turn out they’ve had over the years. She says if it wasn’t for all the sponsors, none of this could have happened.

“I’m actually excited to see the support of the community,” she expressed. “We are actually at max capacity with all of our vendor support this year for the first time ever with RiverFest.”

Saturday’s festivities began at noon with live music from the David Ray Band and continued with many other artists like Relative Sound, Eagle Sunrise, Eagle Tribute Band, and Play it Again, a Luke Bryan tribute band.

News Leader 9 asked one attendee about his favorite part of the RiverFest.

“The play ground, because I like it,” Elijah said.

Jacob and Mateo Greer, Relay for Life coordinators, say being able to see the people of Columbus have a good time is why they love supporting an event like Riverfest.

“My favorite part of Riverfest, it’s just giving back I know this is an event, but we take it to heart when we get to give back to our community. We love this place we love Columbus we want to make it great.”

