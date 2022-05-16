Business Break
Booming business in Columbus thanks to RiverFest

Booming Business after Riverfest Returns
Booming Business after Riverfest Returns(WTVM)
By Katrice Nolan
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a 3-year-long hiatus because of COVID, RiverFest made a major return to the Chattahoochee Valley this past weekend and business owners felt the boost in their pockets.

Families from all over enjoyed the 2-day festival.

According to Uptown Columbus, the festival saw over 20-thousand people Friday and Saturday at Woodruff Park.

It was vendors who also benefited from the beloved festival’s recent return.

The owner of Country’s BBQ on Broadway, Grif Morpeth, says they could see the bottom line impacted by the lack of city festivals.

“This time of the year I look for more catering jobs, and more festivals, and things like that, and not having it we could feel it, we felt it in our food cost, and our labor cost,” said Morpeth. “We look to those things every year, so we certainly felt that, we make a pretty good income off that.”

Morpeth also says him and his team were excited to see RiverFest return in such large numbers.

