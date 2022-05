City Market to return to Town Creek Park in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - City Market will return to Town Creek Park every Saturday from 8-11 a.m. beginning this Saturday, May 21.

The market will run through August 27. This summer, the market will feature a variety of farmers, musicians, artisans and nonprofits.

Parking will be available for all market attendees in the gravel parking lot across from Town Creek Park. All market visitors must maintain a minimum of 6 feet between one another.

For more information regarding City Market, click HERE.

