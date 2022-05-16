Business Break
Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old with autism

By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

14-year-old Xavier Meier was last seen Sunday, May 15, at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Williamsburg Drive in Columbus. Meier was wearing black joggers with a white stripe down the sides and a black shirt with a cartoon character on the front.

Meier has autism and also wears hearing aids.

Anyone with information on the teen is asked to contact Columbus police at 706-653-3449 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

