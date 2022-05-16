Construction underway for new rehabilitation center on Veterans Parkway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Construction has started for a new inpatient rehabilitation center on Veterans Parkway.

The future 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital is under construction at 8321 Veterans Parkway in Columbus.

Kendra Sermarini has been named CEO of the hospital and will assume the position in spring 2023. Sermarini brings more than 11 years of clinical and leadership experience to her new role. She currently serves as the Administrator of Rehabilitation Services for Piedmont Columbus Regional.

The hospital will provide 24-hour nursing care as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapies to patients recovering from major illnesses and injuries - including stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and complex orthopedic conditions.

The hospital is expected to begin caring for patients in summer 2023.

The hospital will be a joint venture between Piedmont and Encompass Health.

