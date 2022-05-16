Family of Phenix City shooting death calling for help

PHENIX CITY, Al. (WTVM) - A Montgomery man was shot to death Friday night in Phenix City, leaving more questions than answers for the victim’s family and investigators. The victim, 39-year-old Edward Pettway just recently started a supervisor job at a hospital in Phenix City, the same hospital he drove himself to after being shot multiple times.

News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams talked with Pettway’s sister, Ki Pettway-Edwards, who said he commuted for work, and didn’t know anyone in this area outside of co-workers.

“He had that much strength that he wanted to live,” Pettway said. “They say he wanted to live.”

Phenix City Police were called to Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital after the victim drove himself to that hospital. Officials said he was shot multiple times just before 8 PM Friday. Before Pettway passed, he was able to give limited information to officers- possible leads as to how his life ended.

“From what I know, he was shot in throat,” Pettway-Edwards said. “The way he was able to talk to the detective was was writing things down. They say he was pointing at his phone like ‘it’s in my phone.’”

Officers found what his last location appears to be: Piggly Wiggly off of Stadium Drive. This, though, not the confirmed location of Edwards’ death.

Commuting from Montgomery daily for work, Pettway- Edwards said her brother’s job is the only reason he was ever in Phenix City: “They told us it wasn’t anyone that he fired because he gave so many people chance after chance,” she said. “He didn’t have any enemies, the detectives said.”

... and now the victims’ family and law enforcement calling on the public for direction in this case.

“Even if the people don’t see it, God sees it,” Pettway-Edwards expressed. “If nobody else hears this, I want God to hear me, ‘Reveal who this spirit is and let them turn themselves in.”

Phenix City Police said this marks the city’s second homicide of the year.

If you were in the area of Piggly Wiggly off Stadium Drive in Phenix City Friday night between 7:15 and 7:35 and heard gun shots or anything suspicious, police want to hear from you. Contact Investigator James Belin with any information you might have. His number is 334-448-2819.

