Former Vice Pres. Pence campaigning in Ga. next week for Gov. Kemp

GEORGIA (WTOC) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Georgia next week, campaigning for Governor Brian Kemp.

The former vice president will be in Kennesaw, Ga. on Monday, May 23.

The rally will be held at Aviation Development Group Hangar, McCollum Field, Cobb County International Airport - 1705 McCollum Parkway NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144. It begins at 6 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump has already publicly backed Gov. Kemp’s opponent David Perdue.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.