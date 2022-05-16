Heating up this week and drying out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get ready for a string of 90° days this week! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this Monday. It will be breezy at times. Hot and muggy with a few isolated showers and storms possible from mid afternoon to early evening. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. We’re actually expecting a drop in humidity Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. That in turn, will actually allow our temperatures to warm up more as the week goes on since dry air heats up efficiently! Highs near 90 Tuesday with mid 90s in many spots Wednesday and Thursday under more sun than clouds. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70 from mid to late week. A slight chance of storms returns to the forecast as early as Friday. However, the best chance of showers and storms looks more likely toward the weekend. That in itself will lead to some heat relief with highs in the 80s by Sunday!

