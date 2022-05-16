Hot & Mostly Dry Stretch of Days This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 90s are back! Look for a stretch of really hot days this week with above-average temperatures in the forecast. The hottest days still look like Wednesday through Friday with mid 90s possible in the area. Rain chances look to remain at 10% or less, so don’t count on many showers or storms to cool us off. Heading into the upcoming weekend, the rain coverage will go up a bit, but mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs on Saturday could still reach into the 90s, but by Sunday, we will drop back to the mid and upper 80s. Showers and storms may linger on Sunday, but look for the weather to dry out again by early next week - and warm back up. Upper 80s and lower 90s will be back by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.