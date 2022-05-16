Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Hot & Mostly Dry Stretch of Days This Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 90s are back! Look for a stretch of really hot days this week with above-average temperatures in the forecast. The hottest days still look like Wednesday through Friday with mid 90s possible in the area. Rain chances look to remain at 10% or less, so don’t count on many showers or storms to cool us off. Heading into the upcoming weekend, the rain coverage will go up a bit, but mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs on Saturday could still reach into the 90s, but by Sunday, we will drop back to the mid and upper 80s. Showers and storms may linger on Sunday, but look for the weather to dry out again by early next week - and warm back up. Upper 80s and lower 90s will be back by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 LaGrange College athletes among 3 killed in Troup Co. crash
40-year-old man struck and killed by train in Auburn
Columbus gospel group celebrates 42 years
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Columbus ministry opens new home for foster children

Latest News

Get ready for a string of 90° days this week!
Heating up this week and drying out
Hot with an isolated shower or storm today as we hang onto the humidity. Hotter and drier in...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Better Rain and Storm Chances Return Sunday; Hot & Mostly Dry Next Week
Derek Kinkade
Rain Chances Are Back; Sunday Likely to be Wetter Than Saturday