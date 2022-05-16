Ladonia Elementary School, community adds Little Free Library to campus

LADONIA, Ala. (WTVM) - The school year is ending soon - but summer is about to become more fun!

The Little Free Library is a 501 nonprofit organization that promotes neighborhood book exchanges, usually in the form of a public bookcase.

Ladonia Elementary School and the community has joined those efforts by having its’ Little Free Library on the campus of the school.

More than 90,000 public book exchanges are registered with the organization and branded as Little Free Libraries.

“After they installed the book box, as soon as our students were unloading from the cars, every student came walking into the building saying, ‘Can I get a book outta the box? Can I get a book outta the box?’ So our students have been very excited- so hopefully that will encourage and inspire them to want to read,” said Dr. Sherry Huckaby, principal of Ladonia Elementary School. “And as Mr. Barnes said autonomy is very important with our kids. We know that they want to have that choice. They want to feel like that they are empowered to make those decisions. So when they can come out here and make a selection it empowers them and they feel like they have choice so we’re so excited.”

The book box was donated by the East Alabama Leadership Class 2022.

