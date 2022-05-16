Business Break
LaGrange man arrested after four-hour standoff with police

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police arrested a man after a four-hour standoff.

On Sunday, May 15, around 12:40 p.m., police identified a stolen Nissan Rogue parked outside of a residence on Troup Street. The vehicle was initially stolen from Warner Robins, Ga., by Jacoby Futch.

According to police, Futch had several outstanding felony warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm in Warner Robins.

Officers received information that the suspect was inside and armed with a handgun.

Police attempted to get Futch to surrender for over an hour without success. After an approximate four-hour standoff, LaGrange Police Department’s Emergency Services Unit was then dispatched to the scene with search and arrest warrants.

The suspect was located hiding inside the home and was arrested without incident.

He was transported to the Troup County Jail, where he waited for the Warner Robins police.

The stolen Nissan was recovered and returned to its owner.

