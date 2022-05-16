Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lee County officials highlight officers in recognition of Peace Officer Memorial day

(WOWT)
By WTVM News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Today is Peace Officers Memorial Day, kicking off National Police Week.

Lee County honored the dedicated men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Officials highlighted six officers from the Auburn-Opelika area.

It’s crucial now, more than ever, to stand behind our law enforcement as they face this rise in gun violence and violent crimes.

Last year, a record number of law enforcement officers died while on duty.

News Leader 9 spoke with Sheriff Jay Jones about the calling these women and men have to serve our community.

“It’s a duty to us we are honor those like us we was call to perform this profession and that being in service to our community and make sure our community is safe and protected,” said Jones.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.

It is essential to honor and remember those law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 LaGrange College athletes among 3 killed in Troup Co. crash
40-year-old man struck and killed by train in Auburn
Columbus gospel group celebrates 42 years
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Columbus ministry opens new home for foster children

Latest News

Harris County woman continues journey to preserve enslaved African American cemetery
Ladonia Elementary School, community adds Little Free Library to campus
Booming Business after Riverfest Returns
Booming business in Columbus thanks to RiverFest
City Market to return to Town Creek Park in Auburn
City Market to return to Town Creek Park in Auburn