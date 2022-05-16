Lee County officials highlight officers in recognition of Peace Officer Memorial day

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Today is Peace Officers Memorial Day, kicking off National Police Week.

Lee County honored the dedicated men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Officials highlighted six officers from the Auburn-Opelika area.

It’s crucial now, more than ever, to stand behind our law enforcement as they face this rise in gun violence and violent crimes.

Last year, a record number of law enforcement officers died while on duty.

News Leader 9 spoke with Sheriff Jay Jones about the calling these women and men have to serve our community.

“It’s a duty to us we are honor those like us we was call to perform this profession and that being in service to our community and make sure our community is safe and protected,” said Jones.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.

It is essential to honor and remember those law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.