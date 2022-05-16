RUN THE RACE: Columbus River Dragons Hockey Champ Jay Croop Discusses Fighting, Fitness, Losing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the midst of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the latest guest on our “Run The Race” podcast is a popular pro hockey player in the Chattahoochee Valley, who could likely be the future coach of the local team.

Jay Croop, known as “The Beard,” is a popular member of the Columbus (GA) River Dragons. The team fell just short of repeating as FPHL champs in a 2OT loss.

We start the pod chat talking about fighting in hockey, why he gets into them, telling stories, and how his temper has changed.

Croop talks about how he first fell in love with the sport in the 3rd grade during “show and tell” at school, going on to play hockey tons on the street or on the pond in Wisconsin, where he grew up.

He talks about the thrill and celebration of winning the Commissioners Cup 2 years in a row, with 2 different teams. The popular hockey star also talks about how losing can teach you a lot, for pro athletes or anyone.

With the podcast focused on a regular basis on fitness, Croop takes us through his cardio and strength fitness routine in the offseason, and why he doesn’t take days off from working out during the hockey season.

He also loves the fans in the “Hockey town of the south.” And they love his trademark beard! The question is, what drives him to compete so hard? He answers that.

Croop also discusses his hockey injuries, losing teeth to a puck, and playing other sports like baseball. He also opens up about being a role model and a future coach, whenever he hangs up his skates.

This hockey star has advice for those lacking motivation to keep fit and work hard. Croop also mentors teammates, with losing the recent championship being a big fuel to the fire. What does he love most about hockey? He also has an important message for those chasing dreams, since he’s still living his - playing hockey.

