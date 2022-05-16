Business Break
Youth center opens on South Lumpkin Rd. in Columbus, free to public
By Nicole Jones-Harper
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new youth center has opened in Columbus and it’s free to the public.

The opening of a new youth center serves as an imperative resource to its community. The Focus Program Youth Center opened its doors this weekend. The youth center is located in the heart of south Columbus located on South Lumpkin Rd. - it’s designed to bring inspiration and support low income and at-risk children through sports and activities.

Daniel Gay, the founder, started out as a private basketball coach and noticed the kids in some of our communities could not afford some of the camps. So He made a deal with the kids. He said he would give one free hour of basketball training if they would give him one hour of study in exchange.

The outcome? It was a hit.

Founded in 2017, Daniel’s goal was to introduce the youth living in that community to a free chess club. His mentorship has touched and developed character in many children.

The program says they strive to educate youth on how to handle frustration and the setbacks that arise from everyday life. News Leader 9 spoke with Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson on why it’s important to have youth centers in the community.

“I mean this is what we need I mean we need neighbors and heroes like Daniel Gay to get involved and try to find ways to serve people specifically young people,” said Mayor Henderson.

“Our purpose and our mission is to inspire educate and empower to use especially the young man in the community it’s important because we all need guidance, we all need leadership and from you know the small children all the way up to the adult,” said Gay.

The Focus Center is dedicated to Daniel’s sister that he lost to COVID-19.

