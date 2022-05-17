Auburn partners with Sabre Finance to help startup businesses

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn has partnered with Sabre Finance to provide funding opportunities to startup businesses.

Sabre is a certified Community Development Financial Institution based in Birmingham that will focus on helping local businesses receive larger amounts of loans.

They offer loans under $50,000 that can be used for working capital and machinery and equipment or larger loans to help from financing buildings to real estate projects. In addition, Sabere will have one full-time employee based in Auburn to help give advice and assist those in need of help.

Auburn’s Economic Development Manager, Caitlin Myers, said this is another great resource to use for businesses to use.

“They are a CDFI, which is a community development financial institution, which means they are a non-profit lender. So, they offer opportunities to offer loans to small business whereas they might not be able to receive these loans at traditional lenders,” she said.

Sabre’s Auburn office is now open, and it is in the Industrial Park. They have already started giving out loans.

If you would like more information, click here.

Sabre Finance is located at the Auburn Center for Developing Industries at 1500 Pumphrey Ave.

