Auburn University welcomes new president

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new era at Auburn University! The school has a new president who’s a familiar face on campus and across the city. Tonight, the institution holding a ceremony to welcome him to his new role.

Christopher Roberts says his focus will always be the students and ensuring their needs are met in and outside classrooms. As someone who’s worked around the city, officials say he will be a great asset to the university.

“I was elated to get this role after having been served Auburn for more than 28 years,” said Roberts.

In case you haven’t heard -- Auburn University is welcoming a new president. Christopher Roberts was unanimously selected as the institution’s 21st president by the university’s Board of Trustees in February. As the former dean of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering for nearly three decades, Zeke Smith with the Board of Trustees says picking Roberts for this new position was easy.

“I’ve been able to witness firsthand, Dean Roberts, President Robert -- his vision, his vision for engineering school, his vision for the students,” said Smith.

The city’s Mayor Ron Anders joined in the excitement for Roberts’ new role on campus.

“Chris Roberts is very genuine. He’s very humble. I believe he’s approachable. I believe he’ll welcome new ideas and new thoughts,” said Anders.

Outside of his time at Auburn University, Anders says Roberts also served on the city’s industrial development board for over a decade. He also helped bring new companies and economic development to the city.

Now, Roberts says his focus will ensure students’ needs are met in and outside the classroom.

“I want to make sure that the work that we undertake, like our research and our outreach and our extension efforts, are really geared towards improving people’s lives, driving our economy and advancing our society,” said Roberts. I love our mission. I’m dedicated to our students. And I’m really motivated by this remarkable world-class faculty that we have here at the university.”

During his first day today, Roberts says he met with student leadership, deans and public safety on campus. Roberts says he felt very welcomed and learned a lot.

