Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Central Red Devil Baseball headed to State Tournament for first time in 26 years

Central Red Devil Baseball headed to State Tournament for first time in 26 years
By WTVM Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Central Red Devils took on Auburn this past weekend, in the 7A Final Four Round of the Alabama State Playoffs. After the first two games ended in walk-off fashion, there was a lot to look forward to in the series finale.

The series prior to Game 3 was exciting to say the least. From a walk-off homerun, courtesy of Landon Beaver, to seal the deal for Central in Game 1... to Auburn walking it off themselves in the second game of the series. This series was full of ups-and-downs, both teams exchanging 3 - 2 victories.

It all came down to Game 3. Central’s starting pitcher, Jax Yoxtheimer, pitched all seven innings for the Red Devils. He also went 3 - 4 at the plate. But, it was the sixth inning, where Central scored 3 runs that sealed the win. Caleb Johnson and Brody Capps provided the insurance runs that allowed Yoxtheimer to finish the game. Central went on to win the finale 6 - 2, and the series 2 - 1.

For the past four years, Auburn has won this game and went to state. Central, on the other hand, has not competed for a state title in 26 years.

Coach AJ Kehoe commented on the victory after the game, “It means a lot, when I took that job 5 years ago, it’s what we talked about. We had to shrink that gap up, between us and Auburn. And, our guys have really made some strides. Plus our coaching staff has done a fantastic job”.

Central will be taking on Hewitt Trussville in the 7A Alabama Baseball State Championship, starting Friday, May 20, at 6 p.m. The second game takes place Saturday, May 21, at 9 a.m. And, the finale on Sunday, May 22, at 11:30 a.m., if needed.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old man struck and killed by train in Auburn
3 men killed in two-vehicle Troup Co. crash
Family of Phenix City shooting death calling for help
Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old with autism
Columbus police locate missing 14-year-old with autism
Columbus gospel group celebrates 42 years

Latest News

Signing held at Northside High School
Signing held at Northside High School
RUN THE RACE: Columbus River Dragons Hockey Champ Jay Croop Discusses Fighting, Fitness, Losing
RUN THE RACE: Columbus River Dragons Hockey Champ Jay Croop Discusses Fighting, Fitness, Losing
Quantavias Allen named Brookstone boys basketball coach
Quantavias Allen named Brookstone boys basketball coach
Spencer holds signing for four student-athletes
Spencer holds signing day for four student-athletes