Chambers County Sheriff retires after over 40 years in law enforcement

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Sid Lockhart has served Chambers County for 40 years. More than half of that time has been spent as the county’s sheriff.

Next week, voters will have to pick a new leader because Lockhart is retiring.

Lockhart says it’s time for him to retire, but having this position as sheriff over the past 28 years has been a blessing.

Today he tried not to get emotional, but he truly has loved serving Chambers County.

Lockhart has served Chambers County for 40 years and 28 of those years as the sheriff.

He started his first job on Christmas at 20-years-old working at the jail as a corrections officer.

Lockhart says he grew up in the sheriff’s reserves and realized when he was helping so many people that he wanted his role to develop into a career.

“Just getting involved with the community. We are involved in so many community affairs, I really enjoy giving back to the people who have given to me and elected me for 28 years.”

Right now, it’s Lockhart and Terry Wood’s annual Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch onion load, where all the proceeds will go towards buying the girls items they need for their Ranch.

Lockhart says his favorite memories are always giving back to others, but it’s hard to pick just one.

“Well one of our major accomplishments is the sheriffs rodeo and the special needs rodeo and we take the money, and we buy equipment for the deputies, so I guess I really enjoy every year when it gets to rodeo time.”

Lockhart says that he plans to get a part-time job during his retirement, spend time traveling, and enjoy moments with his grandchildren. He says he still plans to stay connected to the community and find ways to give back. Lockhart admits leaving his law enforcement family will be difficult.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and the people have been mighty good to me I can’t begin to say thank you enough.”

Lockhart says it’s not always about arresting people and putting them in jail but helping others and keeping the community safe.

Next week, Republican voters will need to decide between Richard Carter or Jeff Nelson to replace the outgoing sheriff.

