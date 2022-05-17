Business Break
Dreamweaver Foundation helps Columbus senior-living resident complete bucket list wish

Dreamweaver Foundation
Dreamweaver Foundation(Source: Dreamweaver Foundation website)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, one resident at Thrive at Green Island Senior Living got to check an experience off his bucket list.

Thanks to the Dreamweaver Foundation, resident Steve Stewart got the chance to zip line across the Chattahoochee River.

The program allows residents to fulfill bucket list wishes.

Community Relations Director for Thrive, Kerry Jo Brooks, says they believe that if someone has breath in their lungs, they have a purpose.

She adds they try to find any and everything in their residents to ignite their passions.

“That ultimately keeps them going. Keeps them motivated to keep living and keep striving for healthy lifestyles and so with the dream weaver program, we ask them things like this, and then they get super excited when we’re able to provide the opportunity to ignite that passion,” explains Brooks.

She says they will also be hosting a Senior Expo this weekend at the Trade Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. where people will be able to learn more about senior and assisted living.

