East Alabama Health reinstates medical-grade mask requirement in all facilities

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Health is now requiring medical-grade masks in all of its facilities - including East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Valley.

This reinstatement decision comes after 58 of 67 Alabama counties entered a “moderate” transition level or higher. Lee County is at a high rate at 10.7 percent.

This masking requirement goes into effect Tuesday, May 17, and applies to visitors and staff at all East Alabama Health locations.

Green level visitation within the organization, which began on April 18, will remain in place for the time being, but is subject to change if the transmission level increases and is sustained for a period of time.

