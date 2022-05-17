Former Ga. Representative Calvin Smyre to be ambassador for Bahamas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Longtime Georgia politician Calvin Smyre’s work is not finished.

We told you President Joe Biden nominated State Representative Calvin Smyre, to be the ambassador to the Dominican Republic. However, we have learned he’s actually going to be ambassador to the Bahamas.

I am deeply honored to be nominated by President Joe Bide. After much conversation with the White House, it was decided that the Bahamas would be a good fit for me. The opportunity came up and I was willing and delighted to make the switch. I am excited to be nominated, and if confirmed, look forward to serving.”

Columbus City Council recently honored State Representative Calvin Smyre for his work in politics.

Smyre says he’s always had a great working relationship with Columbus city leaders.

After serving 48 years in the Georgia House, he was able to pass several bills for the people of Columbus relating to healthcare, indigent care and property taxes.

