Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Former Ga. Representative Calvin Smyre to be ambassador for Bahamas

(Georgia House Feed)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Longtime Georgia politician Calvin Smyre’s work is not finished.

We told you President Joe Biden nominated State Representative Calvin Smyre, to be the ambassador to the Dominican Republic. However, we have learned he’s actually going to be ambassador to the Bahamas.

Columbus City Council recently honored State Representative Calvin Smyre for his work in politics.

Smyre says he’s always had a great working relationship with Columbus city leaders.

After serving 48 years in the Georgia House, he was able to pass several bills for the people of Columbus relating to healthcare, indigent care and property taxes.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 LaGrange College athletes among 3 killed in Troup Co. crash
40-year-old man struck and killed by train in Auburn
Columbus gospel group celebrates 42 years
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Columbus ministry opens new home for foster children

Latest News

Family of Phenix City shooting death calling for help
Family of Phenix City shooting death calling for help
City Market to return to Town Creek Park in Auburn
City Market to return to Town Creek Park in Auburn
Harris County woman continues journey to preserve enslaved African American cemetery
Harris County woman continues journey to preserve enslaved African American cemetery
Lee County officials highlight officers in recognition of Peace Officer Memorial day
Lee County officials highlight officers in recognition of Peace Officer Memorial day