Former Ga. Representative Calvin Smyre to be ambassador for Bahamas
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Longtime Georgia politician Calvin Smyre’s work is not finished.
We told you President Joe Biden nominated State Representative Calvin Smyre, to be the ambassador to the Dominican Republic. However, we have learned he’s actually going to be ambassador to the Bahamas.
Columbus City Council recently honored State Representative Calvin Smyre for his work in politics.
Smyre says he’s always had a great working relationship with Columbus city leaders.
After serving 48 years in the Georgia House, he was able to pass several bills for the people of Columbus relating to healthcare, indigent care and property taxes.
