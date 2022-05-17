Hot and dry this week; Hottest temps after today

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our hottest stretch of weather yet is coming our way for the rest of the week! Mainly sunny, hot and dry on this Tuesday with lower humidity. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. After a pleasant start Wednesday with upper 50s and lower 60s, a very hot afternoon is coming! Everyone will be in the 90s; many communities are forecast to be in the mid 90s, which is near the record high for Columbus. Humidity may start to inch up as early as Thursday or Friday. It stays quite hot with back-to-back days in the low to mid 80s under more sun than clouds. There is a slight chance of a shower or storm late Friday. However, the better rain chances roll into town by the weekend with at least a 40-50% rain coverage expected Saturday and Sunday. We will fine-tune this as we get closer and also let you know approximate timing, if possible. This moisture will boost our humidity big time but at the same time bring our afternoon temperatures into the 80s. It looks like we may keep a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the first half of next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.