Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Hot and dry this week; Hottest temps after today

Tyler’s forecast
Mostly sunny, hot and dry on Tuesday with lower humidity. The heat is on the rest of the week!
By Tyler Allender
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our hottest stretch of weather yet is coming our way for the rest of the week! Mainly sunny, hot and dry on this Tuesday with lower humidity. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. After a pleasant start Wednesday with upper 50s and lower 60s, a very hot afternoon is coming! Everyone will be in the 90s; many communities are forecast to be in the mid 90s, which is near the record high for Columbus. Humidity may start to inch up as early as Thursday or Friday. It stays quite hot with back-to-back days in the low to mid 80s under more sun than clouds. There is a slight chance of a shower or storm late Friday. However, the better rain chances roll into town by the weekend with at least a 40-50% rain coverage expected Saturday and Sunday. We will fine-tune this as we get closer and also let you know approximate timing, if possible. This moisture will boost our humidity big time but at the same time bring our afternoon temperatures into the 80s. It looks like we may keep a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the first half of next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old man struck and killed by train in Auburn
2 LaGrange College athletes among 3 killed in Troup Co. crash
Family of Phenix City shooting death calling for help
Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old with autism
Columbus police locate missing 14-year-old with autism
Columbus gospel group celebrates 42 years

Latest News

Mostly sunny, hot and dry on Tuesday with lower humidity. The heat is on the rest of the week!
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Hot & Mostly Dry Stretch of Days This Week
Get ready for a string of 90° days this week!
Heating up this week and drying out
Hot with an isolated shower or storm today as we hang onto the humidity. Hotter and drier in...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go