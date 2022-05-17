Hot Weather to End the Week; Weekend Rain Chances Return

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re still in store for a hot middle and end to our week with those mid 90s back in many places going into Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Morning lows will be pretty comfortable early on Wednesday with some 50s and 60s across the Valley with the very dry air still in place, but the mid to upper 60s will return for Thursday and Friday mornings. We expect mostly dry weather through the rest of the week with no major need for the umbrella until the weekend. Better rain chances will return for Saturday and Sunday - especially in the afternoon and evening - with highs dropping back to the upper 80s and lower 90s on Saturday with a 40-50% rain coverage, and then to the low to mid 80s on Sunday with a 60-70% rain coverage. The good rain chances will likely linger into early next week with wet weather expected on Monday and showering hanging around for some on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s as we deal with better chances of rain and more clouds early next week.

