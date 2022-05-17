Meet the Candidates: Chambers County Sheriff’s Race

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will be doing something different this entire week at 5:30 in the News Leader 9 studios. We’ll be talking to some of the candidates for many of the key races in the Chattahoochee Valley...

Today we’re talking to the two republican candidates running for Chambers County sheriff....They are looking to replace retiring longtime Chambers Co. Sheriff Sid Lockhart.

Richard Carter and Jeff Nelson came to WTVM to chat with us on why they should get your vote.

Richard Carter’s full interview is below:

Jeff Nelson’s full interview is below:

Election Day will take place May 24.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.