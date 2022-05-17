Business Break
Millions coming to Columbus to help small businesses, non-profits

Columbus mayor, Skip Henderson holds first State of the City address
Columbus mayor, Skip Henderson holds first State of the City address
By Katrice Nolan
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Businesses across the country were impacted by COVID-19 and Columbus is no different, but more help is on the way.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson made the announcement Tuesday, May 17.

The mayor says $4 million of additional state funds will be coming to our area to supplement negative economic impacts during COVID. Governor Brian Kemp allocated over $415 million across the state to be given to small businesses, non-profit and military organizations.

These are funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. It’s money the mayor says helps the economy rebound after so many businesses closed during the pandemic.

“We had fewer small businesses go out of business in ‘21 than we had in the last six years,” says Henderson.

This is additional funding, so the city of Columbus has gotten about $9 million in total funds. No word yet on which businesses will benefit the money.

