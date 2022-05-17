Opelika Summer Swing concerts to kick off tonight

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for some fun tonight, the 2022 Summer Swing Series starts in about an hour.

It’s taking place every Tuesday until August, and the Opelika Band Boosters are selling hamburgers and hotdogs.

This event is free and open to the public. It starts at 7 p.m. CT at Monkey Park.

South State Bank of Opelika will also provide complimentary lemonade to go with your food during the concert.

Tonight, acoustic singer and songwriter Dave Potts will perform some original music and folk and country favorites.

Next week, the East Alabama Community Band will be performing a variety of marches and show tunes.

For the full lineup, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.