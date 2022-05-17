Business Break
Signing held at Northside High School

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the 13 Patriots that signed their letters of intent on Monday! Here’s the full list of signees:

Erica Rodriguez- Basketball- Huntingdon College, Montgomery, AL

Ava Clay- Volleyball- Point University, West Point, GA

Paige Lowe- Volleyball- Point University, WestPoint, GA

Landee Clifton- Volleyball- Truett McConnell University, Cleveland, GA

Mikayla Thompson- Volleyball- Toccoa Falls College, Toccoa, GA

Connor Trepanier- Baseball- Middle Georgia State University, Cochran, GA

Eliu McMoore- Baseball- Paul D. Camp Community College, Franklin, VA

Justin Veloz- Baseball- Chattahoochee Valley Comm College, Phenix City, AL

Maalik Mosley- Football- Point University, West Point, GA

Kyah Campbell- Track & Field- Point University, West Point, GA

Malaisha Johnson- Track & Field- Alcorn State University, Alcorn, MS

Adam Morgan- Track & Field- Columbus State University, Columbus, GA

James Harrelson- Track & Field- Columbus State University, Columbus, GA

