Signing held at Northside High School
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the 13 Patriots that signed their letters of intent on Monday! Here’s the full list of signees:
Erica Rodriguez- Basketball- Huntingdon College, Montgomery, AL
Ava Clay- Volleyball- Point University, West Point, GA
Paige Lowe- Volleyball- Point University, WestPoint, GA
Landee Clifton- Volleyball- Truett McConnell University, Cleveland, GA
Mikayla Thompson- Volleyball- Toccoa Falls College, Toccoa, GA
Connor Trepanier- Baseball- Middle Georgia State University, Cochran, GA
Eliu McMoore- Baseball- Paul D. Camp Community College, Franklin, VA
Justin Veloz- Baseball- Chattahoochee Valley Comm College, Phenix City, AL
Maalik Mosley- Football- Point University, West Point, GA
Kyah Campbell- Track & Field- Point University, West Point, GA
Malaisha Johnson- Track & Field- Alcorn State University, Alcorn, MS
Adam Morgan- Track & Field- Columbus State University, Columbus, GA
James Harrelson- Track & Field- Columbus State University, Columbus, GA
