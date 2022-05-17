Business Break
Suspect arrested in murder of Phenix City hospital employee(Source: Phenix City Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police arrested a man on two counts of capital murder.

On May 13, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Phenix City officers responded to Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital in reference to a person suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, officers met with 39-year-old Edward Pettway of Montgomery. Pettway could only give officers limited information about the incident before he passed away from his injuries.

Officers found what his last location appears to be: Piggly Wiggly off of Stadium Drive. This, though, not the confirmed location of Edwards’ death.

Pettway just recently started a supervisor job at a hospital in Phenix City, the same hospital he drove himself to after being shot multiple times.

On May 17, the Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division obtained information about the homicide which led to the arrest of 24-year-old D’Antonio Gibson.

Pettway and Gibson were known to one another only through an internet transaction. Gibson is currently in the Russell County Jail on two counts of capital murder - count one is murder by the defendant during a robbery and count two is murder committed by or through the use of a deadly weapon while the victim is in a vehicle.

