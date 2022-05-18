Boys and Girls Club hold groundbreaking for new teen center in Columbus

Business Break
State Farm provides $15,000 grant to Boys and Girls Club Columbus
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley celebrated a milestone -- a groundbreaking for its new teen center.

The center will be at the North Columbus Boys and Girls Club, which opened in 1937.

The facility will serve kids ages 13 to 18 and has a mission to provide access to academic success, healthy lifestyles, plus character and leadership development.

It was also revealed that the center would be called the John F. Flournoy Sr. College and Career Center.

Today, Flournoy talked about its impact on children across the Valley.

“It’s not like I don’t see what’s going on around the world and to give them an opportunity to stay out of trouble, to stay out of jail.”

Flournoy has been working with the organization for over 53 years.

He also has served on the Finances and Foundations Board on the Georgia Area Council.

