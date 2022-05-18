Campus Academy, House of Heroes help 80-year-old Vietnam vet with housework in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students from the Campus Academy and volunteers with the House for Heroes were hard at work this morning in Columbus.

The Labeesh family needed assistance after the 80-year-old Vietnam veteran had recently fallen ill.

They helped clear some overgrown shrubs and helped with some other housework.

“So we helped take stuff out of their attic, help straighten up their garage, working on some outside landscape, because he’s not able to get out in the yard anymore,” said Lora Davis-Warren, House of Heroes director of development.

All the students who volunteered today are between the ages of 10 and 17.

