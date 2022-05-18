Business Break
Columbus fire department searching for person in Chattahoochee River

(None)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police and fire department were at the Chattahoochee River by the 14th Street Bridge.

According to Sgt. Evrard, officials responded to a report of a person in the water at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The fire department had boats in the water searching for the individual. However, they say they do not have the visibility to continue the search.

According to Columbus Fire Department, they will begin search operations back up first thing in the morning.

This story is developing.

Stay with us as we gather more information.

