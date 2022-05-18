Business Break
Columbus Fraternal Order of Police holds memorial service in remembrance of fallen officers for Police Week

(WTOC)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week, communities honor the women and men in law enforcement and their work in our society across the nation.

The Columbus Fraternal Order of Police honored more than 100 fallen officers and canines during a memorial service.

It was the first ceremony in two years because of the pandemic.

Officers from different agencies and jurisdictions were in attendance.

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon referred to the honoree are heroes.

“It’s very important for us to let the family and friends of our heroes know that they will never be forgotten. We are appreciative for this opportunity to memorialize our heroes because they sacrificed their lives in order to make our communities safer,” Blackmon expressed.

Mayor Skip Henderson was also on hand presenting a Proclamation for Police Week.

